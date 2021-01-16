Nearly 300,000 Virginians have received COVID-19 vaccine, according to VDH

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia is now into Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, and the person in charge of the program gave an update Saturday on how the effort is going.

Dr. Danny TK Avala, the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccination coordinator, said about 295,000 Virginians have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far. He reports there has been an average of 14,000 COVID-19 shots per day, including more than 20,000 vaccinations in the past three days.

Avala said the federal supply of vaccinations is not enough to reach his ultimate goal yet.

“It’s going to take us a long time to get to 25,000 doses or 50,000 doses a day,” Avala said. “It’s not even going to possible with the supply that we’re seeing coming un, but it’s also going to take a long time to get through all of the residents of Virginia.”

Avala reports Virginia is now receiving about 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week.