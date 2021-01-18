Historically black fraternity provides free coronavirus tests to Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people received a COVID-19 test on Monday, at no cost to them.

Omega Psi Phi fraternity members in Roanoke hosted the COVID testing event for three hours in the parking lot of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys in Northwest Roanoke on Monday.

Three-hundred tests were available to the community.

With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Southwest Virginia and the pandemic disproportionately impacting people of color, organizers said the goal is increasing access.

“We wanted to find more ways that people can get access to find out their status and know whether they’re positive or negative so they can keep their loved ones and family members safe,” said Sherman Lea Jr., the president of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity’s Roanoke Chapter.

The tests were offered at no cost even to those who don’t have insurance.