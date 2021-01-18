Lynchburg honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with virtual event

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight for social justice with a virtual event on Monday.

The Hill City’s MLK Community Council organized the livestream from the Academy Center of the Arts.

The event featured panelists of multiple generations, a musical performance and the winner of an essay-writing contest.

Dylan Myaing, a senior at E.C. Glass High School, placed first, which earned him a scholarship.

“It’s important to recognize that Dr. King was not fighting injustice with more injustice, but instead fighting it with peace, reaffirming his own words that, ‘injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’” said Dylan as he read his award-winning essay.

The quote, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” was the theme of this year’s event, taken from the 1963 letter King wrote while in a Birmingham jail cell.