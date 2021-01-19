Man wanted after armed robbery in Lynchburg

Authorities are looking for this man after they say he robbed a Lynchburg Dollar General at gunpoint

Authorities are searching for a man after they say he robbed a store in Lynchburg at gunpoint.

The incident happened at the Dollar General on Boonsboro Road around 8:54 p.m. on Monday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said the man went into the store, said he had a handgun and took cash before running away from the store.

Authorities described the suspect as a man wearing khakis, black shoes and an orange Heritage High School sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065.