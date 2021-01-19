Radford University students return to campus for first time since before Thanksgiving

RADFORD, Va – Students at Radford University returned to campus for the start of the spring semester on Tuesday.

Campus officials are treating this semester much like the fall, testing students for the coronavirus who come from areas with high case-counts.

In order to reduce non-essential travel, the university will not have a spring break and instead will end the semester a week early.

“When our students wear face coverings maintain physical distance, wash their hands frequently and limit their gathering sizes, we can do this we can maintain the semester here on the Radford campus. And that’s our goal we want everyone healthy and well here with us on the campus,” said Radford University spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs.

Virginia Tech students also returned to classes Tuesday but will be online-only through Jan. 25.