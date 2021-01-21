It could be March before you can get the coronavirus vaccine in the Roanoke Valley

If you’ve been trying to get an appointment to get your coronavirus vaccine in the Roanoke Valley, you could have to wait until March or longer.

Even though Phase 1B was expanded to include more people, health officials say they still have not received enough doses of the vaccine.

“We have faith that all who want a vaccine will eventually receive it. More clinics are coming,” read a post from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Read more below: