Pittsylvania County supervisor calls on Gov. Ralph Northam to lift mask mandate

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – An elected official in Pittsylvania County is pushing back against Virginia’s mask mandate.

During Tuesday night’s board of supervisors meeting, Vice-Chairman Ronald Scearce, suggested that only an M40A1 gas mask can protect you from coronavirus and that cloth masks are not effective.

However, that claim is false, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Studies have shown that cloth masks can be more than 80% effective.

Scearce said he could prove the ineffectiveness of cloth masks if “you’ll allow me to spray you in the face with pepperspray or mace.”

“I’d urge to you contact our governor and ask him to reopen our state and get rid of this ridiculous mask mandate,” said Scearce during the board meeting.

He also referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”

10 News reached out to Scearce, who did not wish to comment further.