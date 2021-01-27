Here’s why some elderly Virginians fear they will miss getting the coronavirus vaccine

ROANOKE, Va. – With nearly half a million Virginians vaccinated, some elderly are being left behind.

As Phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations continues, hiccups keep arising.

Internet accessibility poses a major problem for some elderly residents at Clearview Manor Apartments in Vinton.

“Well, I don’t know where you can go to register. I don’t have a computer to get on. So I have no idea,” John Hippensteel, 68, said.

[Virginians 65 and older, here’s how you can request a coronavirus vaccine]

Though a bus may be able to help some people, others don’t have a method of transportation.

“A lot of people here don’t have cars or [anyone] to take them,” explained 67-year-old Shirley Thornhill.

“But your point about that transportation is an issue is really well taken and I think one of the things that is important for us as a society to do is to look around us and see how we can help our older residents who are disproportionately going to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Virginia Department of Health.

For two weeks, Cynthia Leaman tried to set up a vaccination appointment for her 89-year-old mother, Nancy Jordan and she finally received a confirmation on Tuesday morning.

“I’m ready for it,” Jordan said. “As soon as I can get over there.”

Leaman feels Section 8 housing residents are being overlooked and has a request.

“I want to see somebody come to this building and give everyone the vaccine that wants it,” Leaman said.

“If we can identify sites to bring vaccines to them rather than have them come to us, we will be developing a straight-team approach in the next couple of weeks,” said Morrow.

Clearview Manor Apartment manager sent out a signup sheet Tuesday for residents interested in the vaccine with the hope to bring the health department there.

If the apartment complex makes it on the list, residents wonder if they will return to give a second dose.