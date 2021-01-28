Danville police are searching for this man they say shot an 18-year-old early Thursday morning

DANVILLE, Va – Danville police are searching for the man they believe is responsible for shooting an 18-year-old early Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to a 911 call that someone was shot inside a home in the 300 block of Chatelaine Avenue at about 2:15 a.m., according to police.

The Danville Lifesaving Crew transported the victim, an 18-year-old Danville man in critical condition, to Sovah Health Danville where he was later taken to Duke University Hospital.

Most recently, he was listed in serious, but stable condition, according to police.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities identified 33-year-old Deauntae Dawson as the suspect and learned the shooting likely stemmed from an argument between Dawson and the victim.

The Pittsylvania County man left the scene before officers arrived; however, police later found his vehicle abandoned near Kentuck Road and the Danville city limits.

Dawson is charged with malicious wounding, as well as several firearm-related charges.

Ad

Anyone with information on his location please call police at 434-793-0000.