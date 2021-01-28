Man hospitalized after he was found shot in southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating after officers found a man with gunshot wounds in southwest Roanoke on Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW at around 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Early investigations lead officers to believe that the man was shot in a different location than where he was found, officers said. Authorities said an official crime scene has not been determined and no suspects have been identified.

Detectives are still working to find out what happened before the shooting, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.