Virginia Children’s Theatre launches year-round program for children with special needs

ROANOKE, Va. – Making room on the performing arts stage for everyone all year long.

Virginia Children’s Theatre is now offering a year-round arts program for those with special needs.

It’s called Club K and is modeled after the non-profit’s summer Kaleidoscope program.

Both classes work to ensure children of all abilities have access to the benefits of arts education.

The founder of the camp says she is ecstatic to expand to 12-month virtual classes.

“I just get such joy, pure joy, in my heart to know that children need an ability to shine on stage and in every facet that they have in their lives, so when I can bring it to them year-round no matter where I am, that makes things very, very special,” said Kari Sullivan, Associate Artist with Virginia Children’s Theatre and founder of Kaleidoscope Camp.

Because Club K is offered virtually, students in southwest Virginia and beyond can sign-up for the class.

