Local high schoolers raise money for Carilion Children’s Clinic

ROANOKE, Va – High school students from across the Roanoke Valley are coming together this weekend to raise money for a good cause.

Students from 10 different high schools are raising money for Carilion Children’s Clinic through the Key Club Dance Marathon Saturday. Because of the pandemic, the event will be virtual, but families who have benefited from the fundraiser say the donations can be life-changing.

“All the money stays local and that’s huge, you never know when your coworker or your neighbor or friend, their child may be going through something and have to visit grown children so having that hospital here in our area is so very important,” Parent Meredith Burrow said.

The fundraiser has a goal of $15,000. If you are interested in donating, you can head over to its website here.