What’s News Today: Spread kindness, Monument Terrace milestone

The Botetourt Chamber of Commerce hosts the State of the County Address virtually this morning at 7:30. County leaders will talk about the accomplishments in the county and plans for the future. Registration is required.

‘Help Spread Kindness to Our Schools.’ Today is the deadline to submit cards with short messages and words of encouragement. The Suicide Prevention Council and Blue Ridge Behavioral Health are collecting them as part of the Spreading Kindness Card Campaign. They are hoping to collect 5,750 to be given to teachers and school staff.

The Salem School Board will hold a work session today. It will discuss the salary study recommendations, intervention for students and will tour construction at Salem High School.

The City of Roanoke will hold the first in a series of webinars about its annual budget development. City leaders will talk about the real estate assessment process. Pre-registration is required.

Today is the deadline to submit your comments about the City of Roanoke’s Strategic Plan. The plan focuses on seven priorities, including education, safety and infrastructure. Comments can be submitted until noon.

Today marks the 1,000th week, people have gathered at Monument Terrace in Lynchburg to support our troops. The group has gathered every Friday since September 11th, 2001. The program includes reading the names of the 14 soldiers and marines from Lynchburg, who died in the War on Terror. Organizers say they will continue to gather until troops return home from the Middle East.