HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Terry Gene Largen was last seen on Monday at his home at Northview Garden Apartments.

Authorities said his disappearance is more concerning since he has medical issues.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Largen is known to walk along Stultz Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center at 276-638-8751.