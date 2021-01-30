VMI reviewing student-led judicial system after calls for diversity

LEXINGTON, Va. – Ever since the state-mandated investigation was announced, Virginia Military Institution (VMI) has taken a hard look at diversity. The school is going to review how it handles investigations into honor code violations.

Cadets at VMI are held to a strict honor code and those found guilty of breaking it may face expulsion.

“The Honor Code at VMI is very simple: a cadet will not lie cheat or steal nor tolerate anyone who does,” said Col. Bill Wyatt, VMI director of communications and marketing.

In an effort to promote diversity and equity, the school’s first Black leader, Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, has identified five outcomes to focus on, including honor.

“We must ensure the honor system is applied consistently and fairly,” said Wins.

Below is a video of Wins’ address to the VMI community released on Friday:

Wyatt says there are so few honor code violation cases, it’s hard to get an accurate correlation. Just one case can skew the data.

“We don’t believe that the process is targeting any one individual or type of individual,” said Wyatt.

The Washington Post reported that 43% of expelled cadets were Black, even though African Americans only make up 6% of the student population.

The school plans to review how they investigate reported violations and to consider requiring a unanimous jury decision. Officials are also looking at modifying its drumming out ceremonies when cadets are expelled to comply with federal privacy laws.

However, one thing that won’t change is the single-sanction honor system. Meaning, if you’re found guilty, you will be expelled.

“Though we must live by the Honor Code, we must also be honorable. Racism, sexism, and homophobia are not honorable. We must rid the institute of all of these,” said Wins.

VMI’s new diversity committee also met on Friday to talk about the next steps.

Officials are planning to hire a Chief Diversity Officer by May 1 as well as create a diversity dashboard that includes data about cadets, faculty and staff to get a better look at VMI’s makeup and where to go from there.