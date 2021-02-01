24-year-old dies in Pittsylvania County crash

A 24-year-old is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened around 2:34 a.m. on Route 41, just north of Route 750, when a 1996 Mazda MX-6 ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Jacob Snead, 22, of Ringold was driving and was taken to a local hospital, according to State Police. Police said Daniel Adams, 24, of Vernon Hill died at the scene.

According to State Police, charges are pending and the crash is under investigation.