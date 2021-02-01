Covington families indulge in Sunday snowfall fun

COVINGTON, Va. – While Sunday’s snow may not have been fun and games for plow drivers, it was for some families in Covington.

As plows pushed snow off the roads early Sunday morning, some people were collecting it for use as ammunition.

Rather than taking his chances on the road, Cortez Jordan rolled up a few snowballs to start a fight.

“This is the most we have seen for a while,” Jordan said. ‘You think about Christmas with no snow coming. So seeing this is great.”

Planning his next attack, Jordan’s nephew, 16-year-old Javier Yancy, was shocked to see the snow and knew it was time to take advantage of it.

“They used to push me in the snow,” Yancy said. “So, I have to get them back. I’m grown now so I had to get them back.”

A couple of doors down, 4-year-old Noah and 9-year-old Allie pulled each other in a sledding competition.

As the pandemic lingers, Allie and Noah’s guardian said this is a much-needed break as “it gives them something to do.”

As Natalie Earle shoveled snow by the curb, she looked forward to the moisture that may help her flowers bloom.

“The old wives’ tale is poor man’s fertilizer,” Earle said. “Makes the blooms much prettier and I notice there is more fragrance to the flowers because of the snow.”