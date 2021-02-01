Crews find person dead inside Nelson County home while responding to fire

A person was found dead inside of a home in Nelson County as crews were responding to a fire at the house, according to the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department.

Authorities said the fire happened in the 100 block of Farrar Lane in Arrington around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

When crews first arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke and fire throughout the entire house.

Once crews were able to get the fire on the exterior of the house under control, they said they were able to go inside to continue to extinguish the fire and look for anyone that may have been inside. Due to a collapsed roof and compromised floors, authorities said the search was put on hold until crews could safely search the house.

When crews were able to go back inside, they said they found a body inside the home and immediately turned the scene over to the police for an investigation.

Authorities said the situation is still under investigation by Virginia State Police.