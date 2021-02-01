VDOT crews working through the night to address potential refreeze

ROANOKE, Va – As the last bit of the winter weather leaves the region, all eyes are on the roads as crews prepare to work through the night to prevent a major refreeze.

As it gets later, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said that could change if we see a drop in the temperature throughout the night and into the morning.

VDOT crews have been working 12-hour shifts since the snow started Saturday night.

VDOT had to treat roads a lot later than it usually would due to this past week’s temperatures.

Staff are asking people to avoid the roads if possible to allow crews to clear any winter weather we have left.

“Give us a little bit more time to let us get to the secondary roads overnight we’ll be working through the night tonight on those secondary’s trying to get to as many as we can but it does help us do more if they stay off of the roads and it keeps them safe,” VDOT Communications Coordinator Jen Ward said.

VDOT said if you do have to be out on the roads just make sure to keep a good distance from snowplows and crews. Staff also advise that if you do have to travel, make sure to take your time.