Former local basketball standout in the running to grace magazine cover

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A standout high school and college basketball player from southwest Virginia now has her sights set on a different type of competition.

Martinsville native Courtney Martin is in the running to grace the cover of ‘Jetset Magazine,’ a luxury lifestyle publication.

“I tell myself, whether I win or lose, I will just be glad that I had the courage to enter into this competition,” Martin said.

Martin started playing basketball at a young age, playing high school ball at George Washington High School in Danville and William Fleming in Roanoke.

Courtney Martin, while playing for the William Fleming High School Colonels. (WSLS 10)

She continued to play through her college years at Emory and Henry College and then Ferrum College.

Now Martin is looking to transfer those skills from the lane to in front of the lens.

“Just playing sports all of my life has taught me to have the competitive spirit,” Martin said. “Not to be in competition with people but to work hard and focus.”

Ad

Since her graduation in May 2020, Martin has traded the court for cover shoots and hopes to win the ‘Miss Jetset’ competition for ‘Jetset Magazine.’ Online voting continues through February 25th to determine the winner, with $50,000 in prize money on the line.

It is a prize the 23-year-old said she can use to help her family and her hometown.

“It’s plenty of ways I can use that money in a smart way that I know is going to be used to help people,” Martin said.

Martin said she also hopes that by sharing her story of stepping out of her comfort zone and having the courage to try something new that it can help to inspire others, while also reminding them to be comfortable in their own skin.

“You could be yourself, throw on a sweatsuit and be considered gorgeous,” Martin said. “Beauty comes from within. If you want respect, you have to respect yourself.”

You can find a link to Martin’s ‘Miss Jetset’ competition page here.

Ad

You can vote for free using your Facebook page.