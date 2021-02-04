Virginia Tech to go virtual for 14th annual Day of Remembrance

BLACKSBURG, Va – Virginia Tech will be hosting its annual day of remembrance virtually for the second year in a row.

Wednesday the university announced that it will not be holding a public ceremony at midnight to honor the 32 lives lost on April 16, 2007 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

This year will mark the 14th anniversary, people are encouraged to take a moment of silence honoring the lives lost that day.

“The day of remembrance is something that Virginia Tech holds very close to our hearts and to take a day and remember and reflect is so important. obviously, we’re in the pandemic still, and we still have guidelines we must follow,” Virginia Tech Spokesperson Mark Ocwzarski said.

The annual 3.2 for 32 Run will also be virtual this year. University libraries will also host a weeklong online exhibition to mark the 2021 Day of Remembrance.