Driver in Roanoke police chase identified as man wanted for local business break-ins

The driver in a police chase that ended in a crash in Roanoke is also the suspect in several local business break-ins, according to Roanoke County Police.

In addition to charges related to Thursday’s chase, Barry Mills Jr., 47, of Blue Ridge has also been charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering, larcenies and property damage, according to police. Authorities said additional charges are also pending.

Authorities said Mills is the suspect in several business break-ins throughout Botetourt County, Roanoke County and the city of Roanoke.

On Thursday, officers recognized Mills driving a Ford Mustang on Electric Road. Officers said they then alerted unmarked units of Mills and once he realized what was happening, he drove away and the chase began.

Staying on Franklin Road and entering Roanoke city limits, when Mills attempted to make a left turn from Franklin Road onto Brandon Avenue SW, at George’s Flowers, his Mustang went through the yard at George’s and crashed under the bridge.

Police said Mills was able to get out of the car and then hid in a dumpster at the nearby Ramada, which is where police said they found and arrested the suspect.

First responders took the person to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated and no one else was hurt in the pursuit.