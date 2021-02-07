Winter weather hits Botetourt County

DALEVILLE, Va – While the Roanoke area didn’t see much snow Sunday morning, it was a very different situation in Botetourt County.

The county saw around two inches of snowfall. Main roads and side roads both had some slick spots.

Snowplow drivers spent the morning making sure people could hit the road safely.

They are hoping to have more snowfall throughout the winter.

“We plan on having a real busy winter if the snow continues but who knows what mother nature will bring for us, but hopefully we get a lot of snow,” Dakota Campbell with R&D Lawncare said.

Plow drivers also say be sure to keep a good distance from crews removing snow if you do have to be on the roads during winter weather.

The winter weather could cause some road bumps for high school sports that got moved to the winter season.

Lord Botetourt high school is one of several high schools that started practice last week. Because the county saw around two inches of snow this morning, fans worry winter weather could also have impacts on an already delayed schedule.

“This is going to be one of those years that’s different than any other, playing football in February and March is just something that the coaches and players are going to have to deal with and everyone plays on the same field I’m looking forward to some winter football, it’s going to be awesome,” Former Lord Botetourt Coach Tater Benson said.

Lord Botetourt is set to have its first football game of the year at home against Staunton River on February 22.