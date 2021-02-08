27ºF

Two adults, nine children displaced after northwest Roanoke house fire

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Crews working to put out house fire in northwest Roanoke
Crews working to put out house fire in northwest Roanoke (WSLS)

UPDATE

Nine children and two adults have been displaced after a fire in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are working to put out a house fire in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Fairfax Ave. NW at about 6:43 a.m.

When units arrived, they said they saw smoke coming from the second floor.

As of 7 a.m., crews are on the scene working to put the fire out.

