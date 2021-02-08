Two adults, nine children displaced after northwest Roanoke house fire

Crews working to put out house fire in northwest Roanoke

UPDATE

Nine children and two adults have been displaced after a fire in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are working to put out a house fire in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Fairfax Ave. NW at about 6:43 a.m.

When units arrived, they said they saw smoke coming from the second floor.

As of 7 a.m., crews are on the scene working to put the fire out.

