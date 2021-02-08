Two adults, nine children displaced after northwest Roanoke house fire

UPDATE
Nine children and two adults have been displaced after a fire in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Authorities said crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes.
ORIGINAL STORY
Crews are working to put out a house fire in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Authorities said crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Fairfax Ave. NW at about 6:43 a.m.
When units arrived, they said they saw smoke coming from the second floor.
As of 7 a.m., crews are on the scene working to put the fire out.
Stay with 10 News as this breaking news develops.