Maryland fugitive arrested in Nelson County after police chase

Brandon Nolley is facing several charges after authorities said he led them on a multi-county police chase

A Maryland man was arrested in Nelson County after authorities said he led deputies on a chase through several counties, intentionally hitting a police car in the process.

The chase started when officers tried to stop a white Dodge SUV for speeding on US-29 in the northern part of Amherst County on Saturday around 5:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the SUV originally stopped then sped away as the deputy got out to approach the SUV.

Deputies then chased the SUV into Nelson County, and the chase eventually ended near the Nelson County High School.

Authorities identified the driver as Brandon Nolley of Cheverly, Maryland.

Nolley was wanted out of Maryland and was arrested on fugitive warrants for reckless driving, driving without a valid operator’s license, felony eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony hit and run for intentionally hitting a police car during the chase.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, no one was hurt during the chase.

Authorities said Nolley is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.