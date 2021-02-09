19-year-old arrested in connection to Martinsville gas station shooting

A 19-year-old man is in custody for his involvement in a shooting at a gas station in Martinsville over the weekend that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Saturday at the Valero gas station at 1105 Brookdale Street between Ombae Johnson, Dasyne Hairston, and Deangelo Howard, according to police. Authorities said Johnson then shot Howard.

Howard was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Dasyne Akiese Hairston has been arrested on charges of malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Authorities said he turned himself in and is being held without bond.

Police said Johnson is still wanted for the same charges.

Authorities said the Martinsville Police Department is now being helped by the U.S. Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force to track Johnson down.