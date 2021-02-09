Person clinging to tree rescued from Blackwater Creek in Lynchburg

An unresponsive person clinging to a tree was saved from Blackwater Creek in Lynchburg, according to Virginia Division 3 Technical Rescue Team.
Crews were called around 9 p.m. on Monday and responded to the scene, near Birchwood Apartments of Hill Street.
When first responders arrived, they found a person clinging to a downed tree about 20 feet from the bank.
Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services was alerted to an individual, possible drowning in the Blackwater Creek,...Posted by Virginia Division 3 Technical Rescue Team on Monday, February 8, 2021