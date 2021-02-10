Roanoke woman’s pictures go viral as part of #TargetDressChallenge

ROANOKE, Va. – The internet has had a field day with the pandemic as different quarantine videos and memes have gone viral for nearly a year.

Now, a Roanoke woman is trending after snapping a few photos in a Target dress.

It’s called the #TargetDressChallenge.

Lesley Butterfield picked up a floral smock after seeing the hashtag on social media.

Since Target has decided we all need a dress as ugly as homemade sin while we suffer amidst the pandemic, I reckon I... Posted by Lesley Butterfield on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Women all over the country are poking fun at the latest trend to hit store shelves.

Now, Butterfield’s pictures have been shared thousands of times.

“I really think people are hitting a pandemic wall right now and they just really appreciate the humor and it just keeps going on and on,” said Butterfield. “Last night, I found out that I was on the Target website and so it just keeps going on and on, it makes you feel connected to other people.”

Her 10-year-old son actually took the photos and helped her caption them.