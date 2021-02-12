Bedford County alumni group starts fundraiser to honor educator who helped Black community

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One Bedford County alumni group is kicking off a fundraising campaign to honor a woman known for serving the Black community.

The group wants to raise $70,000 to recognize Susie G. Gibson, the late superintendent of Bedford County Black Schools when institutions were segregated.

The current Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center already acknowledges the educator in certain ways, but the fundraising money would go towards a historical street marker, signs outside the school, as well as a portrait and exhibit inside the building.

Harriett Hurt, president of the alumni association, says Gibson was the foundation of education for Black students.

“She was considered to be the bridge, or the liaison, between the two races. It was recorded in the newspaper of those times that if you wanted anything done, you better talk to Susie Gibson,” said Hurt

The alumni association hopes to reach its goal and have the dedication complete by Memorial Day Weekend.