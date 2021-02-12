Show your LOVE for Radford with new photo challenge

RADFORD, Va. – Fall in love this February with Radford. MountainTrotter Arts is leading a new “Love Radford Photo Project,” which will display portraits of the people of Radford throughout the city.

The intention is to showcase the residents of Radford and their love for the city. It helps promote not only the new LOVE sign, but the city, and the people in it.

To participate, submit a photo of yourself, your family, you and your pets, your friends or your business family! The art company is showcasing ALL the people of Radford! You can also sign up for one of MountainTrotter Arts’ photo sessions for $5.

“Family is anyone. Family, friends, businesses – anyone. Part of the fun is during this time when we are wearing masks is that this is one way to see the community’s faces. You get to see your fellow citizens,” said Karen Gerlach and Lucinda Piro with “Love Radford Photo Project.”

Ad

The portraits will be displayed in the windows of local businesses throughout the months of February and March.

A large portion of the proceeds will benefit Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread, a free meals program serving the community of Radford and Fairlawn.

There is a $25 participation fee. Your photos will be professionally printed and returned to you at the conclusion of the event. The group also has a limited number of scholarships for families who cannot pay the fee at this time.

Submission deadline is February 22.