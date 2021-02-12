What’s News Today: Housing study, food distribution

Due to winter weather, the VHSL Class 4, 5 and 6 State Swimming Events at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be postponed. The new dates have not yet been announced.

Today is the last day to give your thoughts on housing in Blacksburg. The town says affordable housing has become a major concern in the community. The survey asks about challenges in the town, what’s important when choosing a neighborhood and affordability. This is the first of three phases. Feedback given will be used to “weigh tradeoffs of potential approaches” and guide strategies for growth and housing availability.

The tax filing season begins today. The start was delayed this year because of the pandemic and the agency needed more time to process after the last round of COVID-19 relief. After you file, the typical turnaround time is about three weeks.

Ad

Roanoke County Schools are closed today for a teacher workday. Staff will be receiving their second coronavirus vaccines today.

Roanoke’s Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence meets today. It was formed to look at current practices to reduce gun violence, review alternatives used in other communities and make recommendations to city council. The meeting will take place virtually.

Feeding Southwest Virginia will give out food today in Dublin. The Mobile Food Pantry Distribution runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Randolph Park. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.