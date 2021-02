Tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 126.7 on Feb. 13, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Montgomery County are shut down after a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened at mile marker 126.5, about 2.5 miles south of the Ironto exit.

VDOT has put a detour in place at exit 118, directing traffic onto U.S. Route 11/460.

The map below shows the approximate location of the crash.