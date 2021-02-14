Driving conditions dangerous in Lynchburg during Saturday’s ice storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Icy weather has led to more than 280 crashes across Virginia. We’re also seeing slick roads and debris scattered across the Hill City.

A man is lucky to be alive after a massive tree fell on his truck Saturday morning while he was heading west on U.S. 460 in Lynchburg.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, made it out safely.

Lynchburg City Police said not long before that, another tree collapsed about 200 yards away.

Freezing rain made for dangerous driving conditions, covering Lynchburg and the surrounding areas in Central Virginia in a sheet of ice.

People saw ice over trees and sidewalks, and even icicles hanging from guardrails.

Ad

Folks out and about doing some last-minute Valentine’s Day shopping were taking it slow and easy on the roads.

“Just drive slow be careful don’t speed. If you have babies in the car, drive slow. Just be careful because — woo — it’s scary,” said Raine Harris, of Lynchburg.

Temperatures are expected to stay at or below freezing for the rest of Saturday, so the slick conditions could continue through Sunday morning in areas hit hard by ice.