What’s News Today: wildfire season, restaurant week

Public safety, school and other essential employees in Lynchburg will get the COVID-19 vaccine today. This will be the first use of the Regional Vaccination Center at Candlers Station. Today’s event is not open to the public.

Spring Wildfire Season begins in Virginia. Through April 30th, the Commonwealth’s 4 p.m. Burning Law is in effect. It prohibits fires before 4 p.m. According to the Department of Forestry, 95 percent of wildland fires in Virginia are caused by people. Those violating the law could be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor and face a fine of up to $500.

Roanoke County Restaurant Week begins today. Participating restaurants are offering deals. You’ll find meals for under $10, under $20 and under $30. Restaurant Week actually runs for two weeks and ends on the 28th.

Lynchburg Water Resources will be surveying sewer pipes throughout the city starting today. Crews will be look for any areas that may be blocked. They say you should not see a disruption of service or traffic impacts, but they do ask residents to not park near sewer areas over the next three weeks.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg starting today. Work will take place on Old Forest Road between Primrose Lane and Wiggington Road between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. through February 26.