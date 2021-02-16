Retired school crossing guard of 63 years honored as she’s laid to rest

DANVILLE, Va. – First responders and family members honored the life of a retired school crossing guard.

A graveside service was held Monday afternoon for Norma Jean Adams at Schoolfield Cemetery.

She served the Danville community for 63 years as a crossing guard at Forest Hills Elementary.

Helping three generations of students arrive at school safely, her oldest son, Clarence Adams, said she was an example of dedication and knows her name will never be forgotten.

”Somebody there remembers my mother. Couldn’t ask for anything better than that,” said Adams.

To keep her memory alive, a floral memorial marks where she stood every day at the crosswalk.

Adams was the second longest-serving member of the police department.