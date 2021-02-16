Two dead, one hospitalized after Grayson County tractor-trailer crash

Two people are dead after a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Grayson County, according to the Rugby Volunteer Fire Department.

Authorities said the crash happened on Troutdale Highway at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Two people died in the crash and another person was taken to Twin County Regional Hospital with minor injuries and was later released, according to the Rugby Volunteer Fire Department.

Troutdale Highway was closed for nine hours while crews cleaned up the crash as well as a hazmat spill of diesel fuel that got into Little Wilson Creek.