Virginia secures $524 million in federal funding for rent relief

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused many, especially homeowners, to suffer financial burdens throughout the United States.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that $524 million of federal funding will go toward helping Virginia families keep a roof over their heads.

The Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP), funded by the Emergency Rental Assitance (ERA) program and run by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), will largely support families with children.

Virginia has already put $160 million into the RRP and additional funding will be made as the need rises, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The new ERA funding does not include mortgage relief, and the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program that originated in June is no longer accepting applications for help with mortgage payments.

Earlier Tuesday, the Biden Administration also announced that the federal forbearance and foreclosure relief programs will expand.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized efforts to keep Virginians safely in their homes,” said Northam. “There continues to be an overwhelming need for additional relief to help those struggling to make ends meet. This new federal funding will provide an important lifeline to individuals and families, and bolster our ongoing work to address housing affordability in the Commonwealth. I urge eligible households to act quickly and work with their landlords to seek rental assistance through this program.”

Tenants may be eligible for rent debt payments back to April 1, 2020, and up to three months of payments into the future; however, each household cannot exceed 15 months of rental assistance.

Tenants interested in applying can check their eligibility on dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility or by dialing 2-1-1 from their phones.