Gov. Northam announces 75 new jobs in Montgomery County

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam outlined his plans to legalize marijuana and announced his intention to give teachers a raise Wednesday during an annual address to state lawmakers.

Seventy-five new jobs are set to come to Montgomery County, thanks to an expansion at Moog Inc.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the company will invest $10.7 million to transfer existing jobs and equipment from one of its Blacksburg facilities to a larger building in Christiansburg.

The move will give Moog an extra 80,000 square feet to accommodate more customers and increased demand.

According to the governor, Virginia competed with several other states for the project.

“The New River Valley has outstanding institutions of higher education and a world-class workforce, and Moog’s continued investment is a testament to these assets,” said Northam. “We are confident that this expansion will propel the company and the Commonwealth’s aerospace industry forward.”