Judge dismisses former Virginia Tech student’s federal lawsuit against police

ROANOKE, Va. – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that a former Virginia Tech international student filed against two police officers.

Court documents show Chief Judge Michael F. Urbanski with the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia ruled there was insufficient evidence for Yunsong Zhao’s lawsuit against a Virginia Tech police officer and a Blacksburg police officer.

Zhao filed the lawsuit in 2019, after being charged but later acquitted of a firearms charge in 2018.

Zhao was a Chinese citizen on a student visa when he was charged and was expelled from Virginia Tech.

In his lawsuit, Zhao said the two officers involved with his criminal case violated his civil rights.

A judge ruled that Zhao’s case lacked sufficient evidence and court documents show Zhao’s attorneys plan to appeal the ruling.

Below is our report from Sept. 24, 2018, when the charge was dropped against Zhao.