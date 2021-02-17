Man sentenced in Montgomery County hit-and-run that left two hurt

Travis Castillo, 23, is facing two felony charges after authorities say he was involved in a hit and run

The driver in a hit-and-run that hurt two people back in October will serve four months in prison, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt.

Randy Castillo, 23, of Christiansburg pleaded guilty to one charge of felony hit-and-run in a virtual hearing on Tuesday, according to Pettitt. Castillo was originally identified as Travis Castillo by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Castillo was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $200 fine, with the balance of his sentence suspended after he serves four months in prison per a plea deal with the commonwealth’s attorney. When Castillo is released, Pettit said he will be on probation for five years.

Authorities said Castillo was charged after he hit two pedestrians in the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Road.

Originally, the commonwealth’s attorney said Castillo told police that he let a hobo drive his pickup truck and that the hobo crashed. He then said that he was driving but thought he hit a road sign.