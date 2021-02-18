Here’s how to safely stay warm if the power goes out

DANVILLE, Va. – It’s likely you could lose power and end up in the cold during the coming ice storm, but there are ways to try and stay warm if that happens.

Danville Assistant Fire Chief Tim Duffer shared his tips in advance of the winter weather.

Here’s what he suggests:

Keep your doors and windows closed to preserve what heat you have left. Additionally, place towels at the base of your doors for extra insulation.

Do not use a gas stove as a heating source, as it is a fire hazard. If you are using kerosene lanterns, do not use a gas can to pour the kerosene. The mixture of the two liquids could have dangerous consequences.

If you’re using a generator, keep it a safe distance away from your house or apartment. It needs to be well-ventilated, and if you’re plugging it in to your main power source, you might need an electrician to hook it up for you.

Duffer said the city of Danville would also consider opening a warming shelter if the conditions remain dangerously cold.