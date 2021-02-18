Smith Mountain Lake couple has power restored after 100 hours, but prepares for next potential outage

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A bit of good news in all the recent power outages: some parts of our area have power once again.

One couple we spoke with near Smith Mountain Lake had the lights turned back on around 2 p.m. Wednesday, after about 100 hours.

“We’re lucky we have a lake so we can get water to use, and we have gas logs. That was about it, and we had battery-operated lights and flashlights,” said Vincent Ostermeier, a Dixie Acres resident.

He said they also used coolers to keep food fresh, and they’re charging batteries and getting the ice ready for another potential outage.