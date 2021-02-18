Three injured after U.S. Pipe steam explosion in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three people are injured after a pipe exploded in downtown Lynchburg Wednesday night.

Battalion Chief Mike Reeves told 10 News that molten metal was dumped into a vat that had some water in it, creating a steam explosion.

The call for the incident came in just after 10 p.m.

Three employees for the U.S. Pipe were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital. Two employees sustained minor injuries while the other has significant injuries that are not life-threatening.

Reeves said the incident is believed to be an accident.