Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam calls on Biden administration to get more COVID-19 vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. – More than a million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered so far in Virginia, but this falls short from Governor Ralph Northam’s goal.

In just 24 hours, 240,000 people pre-registered for the vaccine through the new website. And to assure 8.5 million Virginians get their dose of the vaccine, the state launched a new call center with 750 workers waiting by the phones.

“Let our call center workers help those who don’t have internet access or are having trouble with the online form,” Northam said.

English and Spanish speakers can call the state pre-registration number at 877-829-4682 to talk with the representatives to sign up.

While the demand increases, the amount of doses available still falls short.

The governor said after requesting more vaccines from the Biden administration, the state received an extra 25,000 doses per week.

This supply increase is still not enough, and Northam said 350,000 doses need to be delivered per week.

“Whatever they can do in Washington working with the pharmaceutical companies to get the supply...we have the infrastructure in place we just need more doses,” Northam said.

The governor signed emergency legislation to allow more medical professionals like dentists and medical students to administer vaccines as soon as the supply arrives.

Northam said 34,000 shots are administered per day, but with these efforts, the governor hopes to reach his goal of administering 50,000 shots a day.