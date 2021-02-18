Virginia’s winter weather causing a delay in COVID vaccine deliveries

The wintry weather happening across Virginia isn’t just impacting the roads, it is also affecting coronavirus vaccine delivery.

The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that Virginia will likely see a delay in the delivery of about 106,800 vaccine doses, due to distribution channels in the Midwest and elsewhere that are currently shut down.

Across Virginia, multiple vaccination events scheduled for the next few days have already been postponed. Providers will reschedule these events and reach out to individuals with directions about updated appointments, according to VDH.

When the severe weather ends, VDH expects shipments to resume as normal.

The delays affect both the vaccine itself and ancillary supplies that come with each order. The vaccine and ancillary supplies are produced in multiple locations throughout the country using several hub connections to deliver vaccines directly to providers.

Two percent of Virginia’s providers are seeing delayed ancillary supply kits.

Even if the roads are clear in Virginia, the fulfillment of orders and the movement of these vaccine and ancillary supplies may be delayed in other parts of the country.

VDH is distributing guidance to providers on how to determine the status of their vaccine and ancillary supply orders. VDH also is working closely with federal partners to determine the status of vaccine and ancillary kit orders and next steps to mitigate the delay and impact to Virginians.