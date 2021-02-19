Ice takes down trees, power lines in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Winter weather caused widespread damage and power outages across the New River Valley.

The icy mess meant downed power lines and downed trees in Pulaski County.

The main roads were pretty clear, but side roads were covered with ice, weighing down branches and snapping tree limbs.

Power went out for about 2,500 people in Pulaski, nearly 800 by Thursday evening. Appalachian Power (AEP) had crews out all day assessing the damage and making repairs.

Although they know people are anxious to have their power restored, it’s critical that AEP assess the damage first to determine what kind of equipment and crews are needed.

In Hiwassee, neighbors had to band together to cut down a tree that toppled on telephone lines and blocked both lanes of traffic on Lead Mine Road.

People who live nearby said they’re used to this kind of weather, but they want everyone to be careful.

“If you’re out, be safe,” said Joseph Champion, who lives on Lead Mine Road. “I mean, it is what it is. It’s wintertime.”

Ad

“I’d definitely stay home if you could. I wouldn’t like, I don’t suggest you go out. Like, if you don’t have to be out, II recommend staying home,” said Heather Fizer, who lives in Pulaski County.

AEP doesn’t have any estimates yet when power might get restored because ice-covered branches and power lines are still causing outages.