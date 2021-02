A man is dead after a house fire in Pittsylvania County earlier this week.

Crews were dispatched to 16360 Rockford School Road on Wednesday at around 5:40 a.m. and saw fire coming out of the living room, officials said.

Officials said crews searched the home and found an unconscious man, who was later determined dead by EMS.

His remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for identification and the fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.