Police investigating report of shots fired at Lynchburg apartment complex

Police are investigating a possible shooting at an apartment complex in Lynchburg.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Longview Road around 4:30 a.m. Friday and when they arrived, they said they found several casings on the ground near the 1505 building.

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

According to police, there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.