ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are warning residents about slick roads due to overnight icy conditions.

Authorities have responded to ten crashes as of Friday night at 11:45 p.m.

They have put barricades up on 2700 Peters Creek and 3800 Welcome Valley and are asking people to avoid the area.

Police say they are monitoring other parts of the city.

Most importantly, they are asking people to stay safe and be mindful of the dangerous road conditions.