Car crashes into Christiansburg building

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A car crashed into a building in Christiansburg Saturday night.

Authorities say they arrived on scene and found a driver ran off the road and struck a building on Radford Rd.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the building has been marked off with caution tape, and the town’s building inspector will be assessing the damage later Saturday night.

This is the second time today Christiansburg authorities responded to a car crash involving a building.

On Saturday morning, a pickup truck crashed into the Christiansburg Cricket Wireless.